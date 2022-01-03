ITP expedite action against traffic law violators

Following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) expedited action against traffic law violators in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and to make capital city accidents free.

SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed all zonal DSPs and beat inspectors to take stern action against drivers violating rules including seat belt violators, motorcyclists without helmets, lane discipline violators, and especially heavy vehicle drivers who are violating their designated route and time.

While issuing special instructions to the officers and Jawans, he said non-discriminatory action should be taken against the violators of traffic rules, maintain a polite attitude with citizens, disrespect to the citizens will not be tolerated at all.

He further said that in charge beat inspector will be responsible for his area, strict departmental action will be taken against those who are negligent and performing their duties not well, while rewards will also be given to the officers and jawans who have performed well and doing their duties efficiently.

In this regard, special squads have also been formed by the Islamabad Traffic Police which will conduct operations at various places in the city, while the ITP Education Wing will provide awareness to the citizens about the road safety rules on various highways.