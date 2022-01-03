PES rescued 1.299m people across Punjab in 2021: DG

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, rescued 1.299 million [1,299,580] people while responding to emergency calls during the year 2021.

This was stated by PES Director-General Rizwan Naseer while presiding over the annual review meeting at Rescue Headquarters, Lahore here on Saturday. All departmental heads and senior officers attended the meeting.

Dr Rizwan said that 19.74% [2,53,938] more emergencies were reported compared with the year 2020. He said 16.88% more road traffic crashes (RTCs), 33.44% fire incidents, 23.97% medical emergencies, 19.30% fall from height, 9.71% crime-related emergencies, 10.55% delivery cases, 5.63% explosions and 11.15% miscellaneous emergencies were reported compared with the year 2020.

The data showed that four category emergencies including building collapse, work occupational injuries, electric shock and drowning registered a decrease in 2021 compared with the previous year.

The PES DG said Rescue-1122 responded to 1.251 million [1251,666] emergencies during 2021 across Punjab which was a 19.74% increase compared to the year 2020. Out of total emergencies, 364,030 were road traffic crashes with an increase of 16.90% (52,556) emergencies compared with the previous year. The Rescue-1122 responded to 20,810 fire emergencies, 715,191 medical, 28,883 falls from height, 41,052 delivery cases, 34,314 crime cases, 16,015 work/ occupation injuries, 1,465 drowning cases, 687 building collapse, 169 explosions, 8,817 electric shocks, 2,699 scalds burns and 28,561 miscellaneous emergencies in Punjab during 2021.