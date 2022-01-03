Right to Self Determination Day on Jan 5

Jammu & Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the line of control and rest of the world would observe the right of self determination day on January 5, with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination.

The day is observed every year by Kashmir to invite the attention of international community and the United Nations towards the early grant of right to self determination to Kashmir through implementation of the historic resolutions on Kashmir passed this day in 1949 by the Security Council of the UNO.

Official sources told APP here Sunday that all necessary arrangements were being given final touches in Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe the day to be followed by the public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory as the hallmark of the day.

The special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last six decades.

Speakers in these meetings would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which was being denied by India since over last 65 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.

“It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special meetings at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions – and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (Jammu Kashmir people)”, said top PTI AJK leader and ex Chairman Mirpur Development Authority C. Muhammad Sideeque, , one of the organizers of the scheduled special meetings to be held on January 5 to observe the right of self determination Day in Mirpur.

Sideeque said that participants of the scheduled rally will reiterate Kashmiris longstanding demand for the early settlement of Kashmir issue according to their wishes.

He said that that since Kashmiris are the basic and actual party to the Kashmir problem, this reality could not be ignored.

In Mirpur a big Right of self determination day rally of the people of all walks of life will be held at District Court premises in the morning. The procession will be taken out which will later converged into the special ceremony at the Kashmir Press Club hall under the auspices of the Convener Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association. Speakers will highlight the importance of the day.