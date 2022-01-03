Moon sighting body to meet today

A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Monday evening for sighting the crescent moon of Rabi-ul-Sani 1443 Hijri. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would head the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad. The rest of the zonal/district committees would meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters on same evening. All the required information should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on cell no 0321-9410041; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid Director General (Rand R) should be informed about the sighting of the crescent on mobile no 0300 6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Director (R&R) could be informed about the crescent sighting on mobile no 0333 2697051.













