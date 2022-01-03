KP SIDB to establish 5 industrial estates

The Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned to establish new industrial estates in five districts of the province, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The management of the board has directed the administration of the concerned districts for early land acquisition for the purpose to establish the proposed industrial units as soon as possible. The new 5 small industrial estates included Peshawar II, Swabi, Swat, Lower Dir and Bara (District Khyber).

According to a spokesman of the board, a survey for the establishment of the Small Industrial Estate Bannu II and the demarcation of 1300 Kanal for it has also been completed.

The board is also going to set up a 370 Kanal Small Industrial Estate consisting of 145 plots in the Newly Merged District of Bajaur to promote industries and generate employment opportunities for the local youth.

He said that the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has already approved a feasibility study for setting up of Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad III and Mansehra Small Industries Estate II under Chitral Small Industries Estate and Private Public Partnership while SI.

The D-Board has also started work on a feasibility study for the establishment of Kurram Small Industries Estates for textile, gems, marble and granite. The clusters of sporting and hunting arms and footwear of Charsadda are not only promoted at local but rather also at the international level.