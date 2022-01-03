Country’s exports witness record increase of 25pc in 1st half of 2021-22: Farrukh

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that the country’s exports had reached $15.125 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year, posting a record increase of 25 percent as compared to the same period of the corresponding year. By the grace of Allah Almighty, this record growth had been achieved due to special measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said in a tweet. In the first six months of the last fiscal year, he said, the exports stood at $12.110 billion. Only in December, the minister said, the exports remained at $2.761 billion with a 32 percent surge as compared to the same month of the fiscal year 2020-21. If the exports continued increasing at the same pace, he expressed confidence that the country would witness history’s highest-ever growth of $30 billion in this sector by end of the current fiscal year by the grace of Allah Almighty. Farrukh regretted that the exports sector faced destruction due to wrong economic policies introduced by the past regime of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar.













