Nadir, Omer, Laraib, Humna and Ayesha to represent Pakistan

LAHORE: The three-day trials to select a three-member boys team in the under-21, under-18 and under-16 years categories for participation in the Nick Faldo Series Golf Championship, to be held in March in Vietnam, concluded at the coastal Airmen Golf Club Golf Course on Sunday. Also finalised was the selection of two girls in the under-21 years and under-16 categories. Somehow the final round on Sunday turned out to be a mere formality as the overnight leaders in each age group continued to dictate their authority over the flow of proceedings and managed to repress their adversaries through commendatory application of golfing skills. In the under-21 group, the best one was Nadir Ahmed Khan of Karachi Golf Club with three rounds scores of 79, 84 and 81and a winning aggregate of 244. The runner-up in this category was Hamza Zahid Khan of DHA Karachi and his aggregate score was 254. The champion in the under-18 group turned out to be Omer Khalid of Karachi Golf Club and his three rounds scores were 73, 69 and 75, the aggregate score being 217. He gave a phenomenal display of his golf playing ability and also emerged as the best performer of the trials. The runner-up of this age group was Syed Yashal Shah, with a total three rounds score of 247 and Omer had a 30 strokes advantage over him. Such was Omer’s dominance. The third boy to gain selection for national honors was Laraib ur Rehman of Mardan in the under-16 category. With three rounds score of 246 he prevailed over runner-up M Darmal by a two strokes margin. This was one group where the fight continued till the last hole. The two selected girls were Hamna Amjad of Airmen Golf Club and Ayesha Kashif of DHA Karachi.













