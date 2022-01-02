Alhamra welcomes 2022 with a music festival

The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra grandly welcomed the new year. In this regard, LAC organised various programmes to celebrate 2022 with new enthusiasm. In a new year message, the Chairperson Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council, Moneeza Hashmi, wished a Happy New Year to the people of Pakistan and other parts of the world. This year, Ahamra will carry out many literary and cultural activities for its audience. She further said that “We strive to offer the best programs this year to address the shortcomings of the last two or three years, to spread the freshness and lively-hood in the society.” Alhamra would organize a long-awaited “Faiz Festival” in February; she added that Alhamra credits its literary and cultural achievements to its nation. The Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi wished a Happy and prosperous New Year to all, especially those who love Alhamra, and said that Alhamra is the home of art and artists. He further said that in the first month of the new year, Ghazal Festival, Drama Festival, Comedy Poetry, Folk Music, Children’s Programs, Art Exhibitions would be organized.













