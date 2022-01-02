Australia’s Usman Khawaja looks beyond stop-gap Sydney role

SYDNEY: While Usman Khawaja is ready to fill in for Travis Head in the fourth Ashes Test against England, the veteran Australia batsman hopes his would not be a stop-gap role this year. Head will miss the Sydney contest, which begins on Wednesday, after testing positive for COVID-19, and Khawaja is set to play his first test in more than two years. Khawaja is aware that Head, whose match-winning 152 in the Brisbane opener set the tone for Australia’s unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, is likely to reclaim the spot in the final test in Hobart but believes he can still contribute to Australia. “It’s one of those things where even if I do play, it’ll only be for one game,” Khawaja told Cricket Australia (CA). “I understand that situation … hopefully I can go out there and score a hundred and do well for the team in the absence of ‘Heady’.”

“Even if that doesn’t happen, there’s a lot of cricket still to come up,” he said. Australia will tour Pakistan in March-April and Khawaja hopes to be part of the squad. “I’ll potentially have one game for Australia here, but even if that doesn’t happen, I know there’s still …a lot of cricket on the subcontinent which I feel I’m very suited too. I’m just putting my head down, making sure I’m working really hard and doing the best I can for Australia whenever I get the opportunity.” Should he get that in Sydney, the Queensland captain is confident of making the most of it despite sitting out the first three matches of the series.