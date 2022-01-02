PM gives green signal for construction of stadium in Islamabad

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go-ahead to the construction of the state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad during his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja in Lahore on Friday. The Prime Minister gave in-principle approval for the construction of a cricket stadium in Islamabad and directed the PCB chairman to utilise all the resources to complete its construction as soon as possible. When approached, Ramiz Raja said the efforts would be maximized to complete the construction of the stadium by 2025, enabling Pakistan to organise Champions Trophy matches at the newly-constructed venue. The PSL’s 7th edition’s arrangements were also discussed in the meeting.













