May the coming year be a peaceful and a healthy one for all: Mahira

Actress Mahira Khan shared a throwback video on her Instagram with a thoughtful caption to welcome the new year, 2022.

The leading actor of Pakistan’s film and drama industry, Mahira Khan took to her Instagram account last night to share a nostalgic video from her teenage years. Video shared by ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ actor on photo and video sharing application, sees Khan spending quality time as she had fun with childhood friends.

She shared the video on her official Instagram handle with 8.5 million followers on new year’s eve. ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ star penned a thought-provoking message for the caption of throwback video, “On the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back”.

“Here’s to some good old nostalgia, here’s to remembering that we were all just happy about being around friends and dancing around like fools. Here’s to who we have become because of that. Here’s to the children in us.. here’s to never quite growing up”, the caption read further as she reminisced the older times.

Mahira further extended her best wishes for the upcoming year to everyone, as she concluded, “May there be love and joy.. the kind of Joy that makes our hearts smile.

May the coming year be a peaceful and a healthy one for all. Ameen. Cheers to 2022”.

The mentioned video has been watched by thousands of users of the social app, who appreciated Mahira for her candor and honesty. Her fellow actors Tooba Siddiqui and Adnan Malik also took to the comments section to drop some red hearts on the actor’s post.

Recently, Mahira managed a spot in the nominations of 100 most beautiful faces of 2021. She along with actors Sajal Aly and Ayeza Khan is representing Pakistan in the shortlists.

Mahira is a leading name in the Pakistani showbiz industry, with many hit projects to her credits. The gorgeous actor has also worked in a Bollywood movie, ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.