Salman Khan throws New Year bash, parties with Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan rang in the New Year with his friends Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Iulia Vantur at his Panvel farmhouse.

The Ek Tha Tiger was recently spotted celebrating New Year’s eve with his closest friends. Actor-turned politician Bina Kak took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party.

In a picture, Salman was clad in a black shirt, white jacket, and a silver chain around his neck. He posed with his friend Bina and her daughter Amrita Kak was also among the guests. Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman’s ex-girlfriend, was also present. She posted a slew of photos and videos from the farmhouse, including one of her sparkly black party costumes and a shot of the last sunset of 2021.

“Hello 2022,” she captioned her post. Meanwhile, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also shared a picture and a short video as the guests from the party all wished everyone a happy new year.

“Happy New Year #iuliavantur #happynewyear #newyear #2022 #love #family #friends #joy #faith,” she wrote with her post.