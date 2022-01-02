Nicole Kidman calls out ‘sexist’ interview question about Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is shutting down all allusions. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Being the Ricardos actress discussed what it was like to step into the shoes of comedian Lucille Ball for her starring role in the movie. The film-of which Kidman starred opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz-follows both the professional and personal lives of the famous couple during a whirlwind week of filming I Love Lucy.

“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out,” Kidman told the outlet of the real-life couple, who eloped in 1940 and divorced in 1960. “But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever,” she added. “Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

In the article, the journalist recalled asking the actress “with exquisite care” if Kidman’s response was her way of talking about her marriage to Tom Cruise, to which Kidman responded, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.”

Kidman, who the journalist noted became “angry” continued, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.'”

Nicole and Tom tied the knot in 1990 and they divorced 11 years later, in 2001. Before their split, the pair adopted two children: Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26.

The Big Little Lies star, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006-and welcomed two daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11-was recently asked about whether she gets annoyed with questions about her past high-profile relationship.

“I was young. I think I offered it up?” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible.

I just prefer to live in the world that way…I’m wary at times and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach.”