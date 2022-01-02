Halle Berry has the best response after being mistaken for Halle Bailey

Tagging the right star in an appreciation post is all in the de-tail. Case in point? When a fan accidentally tweeted to Halle Berry about their excitement for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the Academy Award winner, 55, hilariously clarified that it wasn’t her that will grace the screen, but singer Halle Bailey, 21, instead.

On Dec. 27, the Twitter user tagged Berry and wrote, “Can’t wait to see you under da sea,” along with a mermaid emoji, to which the Catwoman actress responded, “… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though!”

Although this recent exchange is overwhelmingly cute, this actually wouldn’t be the first time fans have mistakenly mixed up the two Halles. In 2019, Disney announced The Little Mermaid remake casting line-up, of which Bailey will star as Ariel. Immediately after the announcement, Twitter users expressed their need to do a double take after reading the news.

“Legit spent an hour trying to figure out why Disney cast Halle Berry as The Little Mermaid,” one person wrote. “Then I realized it was Halle Bailey. I can’t be the only one…” Another added, “So, Halle Bailey is gonna be the Little Mermaid and that’s fine because I just googled her and it turns out, she’s not Halle Berry, who I thought was gonna be in The Little Mermaid… all day long, seriously.”

But, the confusion was certainly quieted once Berry herself congratulated the singer on landing the role on Twitter.

“In case you needed a reminder,” the Monster’s Ball star tweeted in July 2019. “Halles get it DONE.” Tagging the singer, she added, “Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!”

To which Bailey then responded, “This means the world. happy to share names with you. Love you lots.”