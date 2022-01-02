Law, justice key to development: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday emphasized the need for rule of law and justice in the country and termed the two concepts key to development.

In an online dialogue with international scholars in Islamabad, the prime minister said only those nations could survive and flourish where rule of law was established.

He said Prophet (PBUH) raised the moral values of society to make a great Muslim nation and the only way towards success was to follow in his footprints.

Criticising the class system in the country, the prime minister said in the past, many nations were destroyed because of the widening gap between the haves and have-nots.