Petrol prices to drop in coming days

The Finance Ministry Saturday said the price of petroleum products would come down in the coming days.

On the eve of the New Year, the federal government hiked the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre to meet the petrol levy targets of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, spokesperson Muzammil Aslam defended the government’s decision to impose further taxes and said the international money lender had demanded more.

“The IMF had asked the government to impose taxes worth Rs700 billion, but we introduced taxes of only Rs350 billion,” Aslam said. The spokesperson said inflation was a global phenomenon and a similar situation was witnessed in 2008 – a year of severe worldwide economic crisis. He also noted that it was important to review the rates of inflation over the last six months, but stated that several financial sectors performed well during the previous year.

The spokesperson added that the Finance Bill 2021 was not the “mini-budget”, as the Opposition had dubbed it. “We are also putting an end to the unnecessary tax exemptions awarded by the previous governments.”