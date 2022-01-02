One dies, 18 hurt in New Year festive firing

As many as 18 people were injured and one died in incidents of aerial firing across Karachi on the New Year’s eve, according to the police.

The injured were carted off to different hospitals. Investigations are underway.

An 11-year-old boy, Ali Raza, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, according to a statement from the Ajmer Nagri police station. He was injured by a stray bullet in North Karachi’s Sector 5-B/3, says a news report.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Edhi Foundation put the number of injured at 15. The victims were admitted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, JPMC and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, the police had said that security and other arrangements, including measures against aerial firing, were being made in Karachi ahead of New Year’s Eve. According to a statement issued by the Karachi police spokesperson, the city’s police chief had constituted a team for monitoring incidents of aerial firing.