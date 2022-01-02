Opposition’s politics self-centered, self-serving, says Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the negative politics of the opposition parties had been exposed before the nation.

In a statement, he said in the present circumstances, the opposition’s behaviour was non-serious. Giving priority to the national interests was the first responsibility of every patriot, he added. The chief minister said that personal gains had no value compared with the national interests. He regretted that the opposition always preferred their vested interests and personal agenda. Unfortunately, the opposition parties were still busy in dividing the nation. The opposition also proved that their politics was not based on any principle or ideology, he concluded.

CM extends ad-hoc doctors contract by one year: Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday announced a major relief for ad-hoc doctors and other staff of the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and directed that their contract be extended by one year. The chief minister said the decision will provide relief to thousands of ad-hoc doctors and other staff.

The chief minister has also directed timely disbursement of salaries of ad-hoc doctors and other staff and removal of all the hurdles in disbursement of salaries to the doctors of Primary & Secondary Health.

He said the incumbent government was fully aware of the problems of ad-hoc doctors serving the ailing humanity.

“The PTI government will leave no stone unturned to resolve the problems of doctors in future as well and would take all necessary steps for betterment of the health sector,” said the chief minister.

He assured that every possible step would be taken to facilitate the ad-hoc doctors and other staff, as the Punjab government appreciated the services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

CM resolves to continue serving people: Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday felicitated the nation on the start of New Year and resolved that the PTI government will continue to serve the deprived segments with the same zeal in 2022 as well. In a statement, he termed the launch of the Naya Pakistan Health Card a gift for people of Punjab. The chief minister said the initiative was a real change promised by the PTI government as it was not merely a card but a comprehensive programme for welfare of the common man. He stated that the journey of public service would remain continue in the new year with the same spirit. He said that 2022 would bring a new hope for the nation and the incumbent government will set new records of progress and development in the country, adding that any effort made by the opposition to create hindrances in the national development would be foiled.