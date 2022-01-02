KP CM inaugurates Khpal Kor Village in Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated “Khpal Kor Village” newly established for orphans and destitute children in District Swat. Excellent and magnificent arrangements of free education and accommodation have been made in “Khpal Kor Village” completed with a cost of Rs 50 million. At the moment hundreds of children are living in the said village.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also inaugurated the newly constructed building of District Jail Swat which has been completed with a cost of Rs 700 million.

Beside separate blocks for children and women prisoners, facilities of free education and medical treatments are available in newly established District Jail Swat. A Technical & Vocational Training Centre and a Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts prisoners have also been established within the jail. The chief minister also distributed cheques of monthly stipend amongst Aaima Masajid on the occasion.

Addressing the political elites on the occasion, the chief minister said that sustainable development of the whole province was the agenda of his government adding that being the chief minister he was going all out for the uniform development of all the districts.

He said that unfortunately due to lack of long term planning in the past, we have had multiple challenges and problems in the different sectors. He made it clear that his government has prepared a 30 to 40 years plan for all the sectors with special focus on the health and education sector.

Similarly, he added that the government was working to put the other sectors of social services on the path of development in accordance with the needs of the modern era adding that the ultimate purpose of all the efforts was to improve services delivery system and to resolve the issues of common man in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that if anyone has done any favor to the Swat and Malakand division in real sense, it was only Imran Khan which has put this militancy- hit region on the path to development. Mahmood Khan said that efforts were underway to make Malakand division a hub of tourists and business activities adding that tourism was the backbone of economy in Malakand division and the government was working under integrated strategy to promote tourism in the region.

He said that work on multiple projects was in progress to provide health and education facilities to people of Malakand division at their door steps adding that on the completion of these projects people will realize significant improvement and change in these sectors.