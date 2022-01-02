Hindu yatrees arrive Pakistan on four-day visit

A group of Hindu yatrees Saturday reached Pakistan through Wagha border crossing on a four-day visit. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vanwani MNA and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council, and Prem Chand Talreja, received the pilgrims warmly. Later, they left for Peshawar by air from Allama Iqbal Airport to perform their religious rites at SPJM Temple Teri. On January 2, the yatrees would leave Teri Temple for Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasan Abdal. On Jan 3, the group will visit Katas Raj temples in Chakwal and then Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. On Jan 4, they will return to India through Wagha border crossing after visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Minar-e-Pakistan, Shahi Fort and Samaadhi Ranjeet Singh.













