Chad sets February date for national dialogue

The head of Chad’s military junta on Friday set February 15 as the start of national talks aimed at leading the country back to civilian rule. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno promised in a televised address that the conclusions of the national dialogue would be fully enforced, although some opposition parties remained critical. “A new Constitution will be adopted by referendum and transparent, free, credible and democratic general elections will be organised” at the end of the dialogue, said Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT). Idriss Deby Itno had ruled the coup-prone African country with an iron fist for three decades before he died while fighting rebels in April. His 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno swiftly seized power, dismissing the government, dissolving the parliament and repealing the constitution. In August, Deby junior said a special technical committee (CTS) would hold a national inclusive dialogue with rebel groups with a view to organising promised presidential and parliamentary elections. Chad’s most strident opposition, however, remains reluctant to participate in the national dialogue. On Friday, the civil society platform Wakit Tamma and some opposition parties issued a statement condemning “the unilateral, non-consensual and illegitimate decisions” of the CMT and recalled their demand to modify the transition charter “including in particular the clause prohibiting all the leaders of the transition from participating in the elections at the end of the transition”.













