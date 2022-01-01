Shahbaz, Bilawal slam PTI govt for rising petrol prices on New Year’s night

On Saturday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan on the decision of increasing petrol prices at the New Year’s night. They said PM should resigned from his office rather dropping a “petrol bomb” on the Pakistani nation.

Opposition parties criticised the government’s decision of moving up the price of petroleum products.

“Governments across the world celebrate festive occasions by bringing down prices, but on the contrary, Imran Niazi has dropped an inflation bomb on the masses,” Shahbaz Sharif remarked.

نئے سال پر پیٹرول بم پھینکنے سے بہتر تھا کہ عمران نیازی استعفیٰ دے دیتے۔ دنیا میں حکومتیں خوشی کے تہواروں پر اشیاء سستی کرتی ہیں، عمران نیازی نے مہنگائی کا بم گرا دیا۔ پی ٹی آئی حکومت کو عوام کی سال نو پر خوشی بھی برداشت نہیں ہوئی#NewYear2022 — President PMLN (@president_pmln) January 1, 2022

The PML-N president asked the prime minister to step down instead of “punishing” the masses due to his “incompetency”.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said the increase in prices of petroleum products was Imran Khan’s New Year’s gift to the citizens and the only way to end inflation is to expel the PTI’s government.

“Imran Khan claimed that 2021 would be the year of prosperity, but 2022 has arrived, where have the claims gone,” asked Bilawal.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا بیان عمران خان نے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ کرکے عوام کو نئے سال کا تحفہ دے دیا، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 1, 2022

Furthermore, he stated that the country witnessed higher inflation than a year prior during the PTI’s tenure, but they continue to blame previous governments and try to portray them as incompetent.

Bilawal claimed that the PPP faced the worst economic crisis in the world’s history but did not let the citizens bear the brunt of the inflation.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے دور میں تو بدترین عالمی معاشی بحران تھا مگر ہم نے مہنگائی کا بوجھ عوام کو اٹھانے نہیں دیا، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری وفاقی حکومت فی الفور پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں کو عالمی منڈی کی قیمتوں کے مطابق کم کرے، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا مطالبہ — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 1, 2022

Moreover, he urged the federal government to reduce the rates of petroleum products in line with international prices.

On the eve of the new year, the federal government announced yet another hike in the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division on Friday, the price of petrol and high-speed diesel(HSD) will rise by Rs4 per litre for the first 15 days of January 2022.

As per the notification, the price of kerosene has been increased by Rs3.95, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs4.15 per litre.