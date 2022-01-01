Nick Faldo Series junior golf trials commence in Karachi

KARACHI: The three days trials to select a three member boys team for participation in the Nick Faldo Golf Championship, to be held in Vietnam in March 2022, began at the Airmen Golf Club Golf Course in Korangi here on Friday. The trials, duly observed and regulated by Pakistan Golf Federation vice president Asad IA Khan and international referee Zahid Iqbal, will also select two girls who will represent the country at the World Level Nick Faldo Golf. For boys, there are three age categories: under-21 and up to 18 years, under-18 and up to 16 years, and under-16 and up to 12 years. As for girls, the age categories are under-21 years and up to 18 years and under-16 and up to 12 years.

At the end of the first day, Omer Khalid of Karachi Golf Club, who falls in the age category under-18, came up with a remarkable performance in windy conditions when other aspirants for selection felt intimidated and came up with scores that lacked sparkle. It was only Omer who hit impressive drives and his fairway shots were free of any lapses. Also stirring was his handling of the putter on the greens and he displayed error free mastery in this regard also. His score of gross 73 over the first 18 holes was skillful and he looked poised for assured selection. As for his fellow competitors in his age bracket, Abdullah Arif of DHA Karachi, was way behind him at a gross score of 84 while Sameer Sayeed was at gross 85 and these two trail Omer by a margin of eleven and twelve strokes respectively. Another capable one, Syed Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club, came up with an imperfect score of gross 88. In under-21, the top one was Nader Ahmed Khan of Karachi Golf Club with a score of gross 79, a rather modest effort from a very talented golfer. Placed four strokes behind him were two competitors bracketed at an unassuming score of gross 83. Damil Ataullah of Lahore Garrison was one and Omer Intesar of DHA Karachi another.

In under-16 Laraib ur Rehman of Mardan was at a score of gross 78 and breathing down his neck was Ashaas of the host club at 79. Another one from Mardan, Muhammad Darmal was at 81, followed by Irtiza Hussain of Margalla Greens at 83. Daniah Syed (DWG) was leading the girls group with a gross score of 85 and also at 85 was Humna Amjad of Airmen Golf Club. Placed third at a score of gross 92 was Abiha Hanim. In under-16, Ayesha Kashif of DHA Karachi looked all dominant at a score of gross 99.