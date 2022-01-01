Ex-India captain Ganguly negative for Omicron, discharged

KOLKATA: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from hospital four days after being admitted with Covid-19, a senior doctor said. The 49-year-old was admitted in Kolkata on Monday after he tested positive for the virus and was suffering from a mild fever. “He expressed his desire to go home after he tested negative for the Omicron variant,” the doctor said. His brother Snehasish told AFP that Ganguly received an “antibody cocktail therapy” as part of his treatment. “Sourav is resting at home,” he said. One of India’s most popular players ever and the head of the country’s cricket board, Ganguly was twice admitted to hospital earlier this year with chest pain and underwent an angioplasty. India, where Covid infection numbers have fallen sharply since a devastating surge in April and May, has so far confirmed 1,270 Omicron cases.













