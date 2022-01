In a horrible event in Karachi on Saturday morning, a cold-blooded man stabbed his mother to death and injured his brother.

The murderer was apprehended by the Super Market Police in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood. The accused and injured brother, on the other hand, were not giving the authorities the cause for their mother’s murder, according to the police.

Badar was a graphic artist who was unemployed, according to the police, who added that further investigation was underway.