Rupee extends gains to close year at 176.51 against dollar

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against the US dollar for the second consecutive day by gaining Re1 (+0.57 percent).

The State Bank of Pakistan said on Friday that the dollar opened at Rs177.51 in the interbank market and closed at Rs176.51. The dollar during the trading session touched the day’s low of Rs177.40. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 178/179 per dollar.

Overall, the rupee gained Rs1.62 during this week while it shed Rs0.78 against the US dollar during December 2021. The rupee has depreciated by Rs19.08 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs16.30 in the calendar year 2021.

The currency experts said that appreciation of the local currency can be attributed to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan’s autonomy bill by the federal cabinet a day earlier. They said that the local currency appreciated by Rs1.74 during the last two days. They said that the year-end payment settlements have also dipped the demand for the dollar in the interbank market.

However, they warned that the rupee may join back its downward trend at the beginning of the new year as the government has to pay huge import bills, saying the widening of trade and current account deficits are major threats to the rupee’s stability.

The currency dealers said the market remained optimistic over the mini-budget presented by the government a day ago. A number of measures have been taken to restrict the import of luxury and non-essential items. Besides, they said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also intervened during the last two days to stabilise the rupee by the year-end.

They said the rising import bill and the current account deficit would remain a challenge for the local currency in the coming days. Further, the decline in the foreign exchange reserves also threatened the rupee stability. The foreign exchange reserves held by the country decreased to $24.27 billion from $24.63 billion in a week, the SBP said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the central bank during the week decreased by $298 million to $17.855 billion. Likewise, the reserves of commercial banks dropped to $6.41 billion from $6.48 billion.