Quarterly adjustment mechanism: Power consumers to enjoy 99 paisa per unit relief for three months

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to extend 99 paisa per unit relief for three months under quarterly adjustment mechanism.

According to an official document, the reduction in tariff will provide Rs22.48 billion relief to the consumers. The relief would be passed on to all categories of consumers of WAPDA power distribution companies (XWDISCOs) except lifeline and protected category consumers. The relief is corresponding to the last quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority determined tariff for XWDISCOs individually for the FY2018-19 and FY 2019-20, under the single year tariff regime (SYT).

For XWDISCOs under the multi-year tariff (MYT) regime, i.e. FESCO, LESCO and IESCO, the authority as per the mechanism prescribed in their MYT determinations issued decision regarding adjustment in tariff component for the FY2019- 20. The said decisions were intimated to the federal government for notification in the official Gazette. The uniform tariff so determined by the authority was notified by the federal government, to be effective from February 12, 2021.