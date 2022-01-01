TikTok issues statement after two TikTokers arrested for ‘accidentally shooting man’

The popular video-sharing application, TikTok, broke silence on Friday after police in Karachi detained two teenage TikTokers on charges of “accidentally killing” a man while making a video.

The suspects were captured by police on Thursday after the incident in the Malir neighbourhood of the port city.

“Our first goal is the safety of our community, and we will not accept any harmful activities, hate speech, or hateful behaviour. We have zero tolerance for firearms on TikTok, and any content depicting acts of violence is not permitted “In a statement, a TikTok spokeswoman added.

The platform remains “vigilant” in its commitment to user safety, according to the spokesman, and has promised to “delete” any content that breaches its community guidelines.

“We provide tools for our users’ digital well-being and we will continue to educate our global community on online safety which is an industry-wide challenge,” it added.

The two suspects — Fazil Ali and Saeed Ahmed — are said to be between 14 and 15 years of age, The News reported. Police said the TikTokers had shot a man, Qamar Raza, while he was standing outside his residence near Ghazi Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Malir City Police Station on December 23.

Raza was shot once in his abdomen and died the following day during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.