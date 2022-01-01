Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, CMA CGM Butterfly, Maersk Nile, Alicia, IVS Swinley Forest and Norstar Integrity carrying containers, wheat, coal, and gas oil, called at the Port on Thursday, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal, and Oil Terminal respectively. A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, container vessel ‘MSC Hina’ and Gas carrier ‘Gas Amazon’ left the port on Friday morning, while four more ships, Serene Theodora, Al-Safliya, CMA CGM Butterfly and Maersk Nile are expected to sail from EETL, PIBT and QICT on today. A cargo volume of 182,154, tonnes, comprising 150,591 tonnes imports cargo and 31,563 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,165 containers (2,392 TEUs imports and 1,773 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours. Chemical’s carrier ‘Horin Trader’ carrying 2,500 tonnes of Ethylene is expected to take berth at Engro Terminal on Friday, while M.V African Buzzard is due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day and two more ships, Teera Bhum and Cape Marin carrying containers are due to arrive on Saturday.













