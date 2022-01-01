SPI inflation dips 0.5pc on weekly basis

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation dipped 0.50 percent after going up for two weeks in a row.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI-based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 30, 2021 for the combined consumption group witnessed o.50 percent decrease, while it went 20.05 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 18.05 percent and 21.92 percent. Yearly inflation for the lowest income group increased by 21.92 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 20.05 percent.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 167.98 on December 30, 2021 as compared to 168.83 on December 23, 2021 while the index was recorded at 139.92 a year ago on December 31, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14pc) items increased, prices of 07 (13.72pc) items decreased, and prices of 22 (43.14pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded a decrease in the prices of food items including tomatoes (30.92pc), potatoes (7.92pc), chillies powdered (5.78pc), onions (2.39pc), wheat flour (0.42pc), and pulse Mash (0.22pc), and non-food item including LPG (1.59pc), with joint impact of (-0.70pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-0.50pc).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of bananas (3.19pc), chicken (2.16pc), tea prepared (2.05pc), eggs (1.45pc) and pulse Masoor (1.10pc).

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts an overall increase of 20.05pc, in electricity for Q1 (83.95pc), LPG (68.30pc), cooking oil 5-litre (59.06pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (55.71pc), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (55.24pc), mustard oil (52.72pc), gents sponge chappal (50.25pc), washing soap (45.28pc), gents sandal (44.49pc), pulse Masoor (36.08pc), petrol (35.42pc) and diesel (26.72pc), while major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (39.55pc), pulse Moong (24.73pc), onions (17.85pc), eggs (9.00pc) and potatoes (6.55pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles decreased ranging between -0.40 percent and -0.80 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of -0.80 percent while the highest income group witnessed a weekly decrease of 0.40 percent.