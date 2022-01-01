Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for actor and model Areeba Habib as she tied the knot with beau Saadain Imran Sheikh in a stunning daytime nikkah ceremony on Friday, December 31.

The gorgeous Areeba made for a stunning traditional bride as she blushed in a classic red bridal ensemble as she signed her nikkah papers.

Meanwhile, her groom, Saadain, also went the traditional route in a black kurta shalwar. He paired it with a black waistcoat with intricate detailing on the pocket.

Areeba first announced her engagement to Saadain earlier this year in August, sharing photos from the intimate ceremony in which she wore an ivory outfit embellished with pink flowers.

The Jalan star then announced her wedding date earlier this month, sharing pictures of the invitation package on Instagram.