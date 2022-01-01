How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye “Ye” West’s Public Pleas After Their Split

Kim Kardashian isn’t keeping up with Kanye “Ye” West’s public affection for her. In recent weeks, the Grammy-winning rapper has professed his love for the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Whether Ye is still calling Kim is his “wife” 10 months after she filed for divorce or pleading for her to “run right back to me,” the Donda musician has made it clear that he’s hoping to reconcile their relationship.

So how does the SKIMS founder feel about the 44-year-old artist’s public pleas?

A source close to Kim tells E! News that she “tries not to pay attention” to his impassioned shoutouts and tries to “ignore it when he does this.”

However, the insider explains that the 41-year-old reality TV star understands Ye is someone who “wears his heart on his sleeve and says exactly what he wants to say.”

“Nobody is going to stop him,” adds the source, “and Kim knows that.”

Despite the Yeezy designer’s public cries to repair their romance, Kim has seemingly moved on. Not only did she recently start dating Pete Davidson, but she has also asked the court to spring into action over her and Ye’s divorce.

In court documents obtained by E! News on Dec. 13, the KKW Beauty founder’s lawyer stated that she “has no desire to reconcile” their relationship.

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” the documents stated.

“The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

In addition, the court documents reveal that Kim is asking the court to change her marital status to legally single due to Ye and his lawyers allegedly being “non-responsive” in her attempts to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution.” She is also requesting to drop “West” from her last name and revert back to her maiden name.