Justice Bandial to be next CJP as Justice Gulzar will retire on Feb 2

Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial will be sworn in as Pakistan’s next chief justice next month, after incumbent Justice Gulzar Ahmed is going to retire on February 1, 2022, Daily Times reported.

This year will see the retirement of seven prominent judges, including Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Five Supreme Court justices and two Lahore High Court justices will be among them (LHC).

On February 2, Justice Umar Ata Bandial will be sworn in as CJP.

Judges on the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65, while those on the lower courts retire at the age of 62.

After Justice Gulzar’s retirement on February 1, the next will be Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad who will retire on March 5, Justice Maqbool Baqir on April 4, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mandokhel on July 13 and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on August 13.

Lahore High Court’s Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will hand his robe on June 30, 2022, and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir will retire on December 2.

There was one seat of judge vacant at the Supreme Court while 12 seats were vacant at the Lahore High Court at the moment.