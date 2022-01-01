2022 will be a year of happiness and success for the PPP: Ex-president

In his New Year’s address, former President Asif Ali Zardari has extended good wishes to the people of Pakistan.

He expressed his hope that 2022 will be a year of happiness and success for the PPP, allowing Benazir Bhutto’s dream of bringing public betterment and putting a stop to people’s difficulties to be realised.

He vowed to fight ignorance, unemployment, bigotry, and extremism in the future. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to the former president, will rescue the people from their problems.