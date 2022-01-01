PML-N MPA injured in Lahore attack

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Punjab and PML-N leader Bilal Yasin was injured as unidentified men opened fire at him on the provincial capital’s Mohni Road, police said Friday.

Following the incident, the politician was rushed to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, the police added. Police said the unidentified men were riding a motorcycle. As they shot at the PML-N leader, he was hit by a bullet in his leg and two in his stomach, a private TV channel reported.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the culprits at the earliest. “Bilal Yasin must be provided the best possible medical treatment,” the chief minister said. The deputy inspector general (DIG) for operations said police have started an investigation into the incident and the culprits would soon be arrested. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed the firing incident an act of “terrorism” and said that he was worried for the life of the MPA. “May God give him health. I urge party workers and the entire nation to pray for his swift recovery,” he added. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Yasin survived an “assassination bid” and is now “out of danger”.