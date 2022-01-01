PTI govt pursuing policy of devolution of powers

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Governor Punjab appreciated the Prime Minister’s historic project of National Health Card. According to the details, Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Lahore. During the meeting consultation and future strategy was decided on issues including local government system and political affairs in Punjab.

Governor Punjab informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan that 1,500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority have been completed and clean drinking water will be provided to about 8 million people of Punjab. Projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for next year were also finalised. During the meeting, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the steps being taken in collaboration with the Overseas Commission Punjab for the solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said that provision of basic amenities to the people was the top priority of the government for which all measures would be taken. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar and discussed new local body system of Punjab and various issues.

According to the details, a meeting between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar was held on Friday at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, issues related to Punjab’s new local government system, political situation, ongoing projects of development and other issues were discussed. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab for issuing National Health Card.