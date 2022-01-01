IHC throws away petition against New Year fireworks

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while dismissing a petition to stop fireworks in Islamabad on New Year Eve, remarked on Friday that the entire world celebrates the event, not just Pakistan. “Let the people enjoy… even this (fireworks) happened in Saudi Arabia recently,” he said in his remarks. During the hearing of the case, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had issued an NOC for a firework show at a popular mall in the capital city on the night of December 31. He said that since GT Road is nearby, the court should not allow the firework show. “The show continues for 30 minutes and causes traffic gridlocks.” The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to order DC Islamabad to withdraw the NOC. However, after listening to the arguments, the court dismissed the petition, declaring it inadmissible. Meanwhile, the police have made an elaborate security arrangement for the New Year’s Eve, a police spokesman told the media.













