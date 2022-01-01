PTI believes in fulfilling its promises: Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes in fulfilling the promises it has made to the people.

In his tweet on Friday, SACM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the mission of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, every family in Punjab would have a new Pakistan Health Card within three months which they can use in any private hospital to avail free medical treatment facility.

He further said that the main objective of the government was to serve the people without any discrimination and beyond all political affiliation. PTI was the only national political force, determined to provide health facilities to the people at their doorstep so that no one could make lame excuses to get medical treatment abroad.