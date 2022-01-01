New Year Night: Punjab Police crack down on one wheeling, aerial firing

Massive cracking down on one-wheeling and aerial firing was carried out in all districts across province so that lives of citizens may be saved from such dangerous activities in the name of entertainment or game. IG Punjab said that parents should also keep an eye on their children’s activities and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed RPOs, DPOs to keep a close watch on one wheeling and aerial firing at night in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities. He said that the citizens should also report the incidents of one wheeling, display of weapons and aerial firing on 15 so that immediate action could be taken against violators.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that this year 3016 cases were registered against one-wheelers across the province and 3079 persons were arrested. Similarly, 2830 cases were registered against aerial firing across the province and 5008 persons were arrested. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the highest number of 1564 cases of one wheeling was registered in Lahore, 1501 persons were arrested while 632 cases of aerial firing were registered and 994 persons were arrested.

In Gujranwala region 380 cases of one wheeling were registered, 427 persons were arrested while 671 cases of aerial firing were registered and 1214 persons were arrested. In Rawalpindi region, 71 cases of one wheeling were registered and 95 persons were arrested while 293 cases of aerial firing were registered and 668 persons were arrested. In Sheikhupura region , 22 cases were registered against one wheeling and 32 persons were arrested whereas 360 cases on aerial firing were registered and 599 persons were arrested.

Similarly, In Sargodha region, 17 cases of one wheeling were registered, 19 persons were arrested while 237 cases of aerial firing were registered and 434 persons were arrested. In Faisalabad region 511 cases of one wheeling were registered, 512 persons were arrested while 235 cases of aerial firing were registered and 396 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 14 cases of one wheeling were registered and 14 persons were arrested while 52 cases of aerial firing were registered and 115 persons were arrested. Likewise , in Multan region 322 cases were registered against one wheeling and 322 persons were arrested whereas 110 cases were registered against aerial firing and 162 persons were arrested. In DG Khan region, 56 cases of one wheeling were registered, 89 persons were arrested while 181 cases of aerial firing were registered and 324 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region 59 cases of one wheeling were registered, 68 persons were arrested while 59 cases of aerial firing were registered and 102 persons were arrested. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that indiscriminate actions will remain continued against aerial firing & one wheeling on Ney year Night Eve.