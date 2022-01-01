Sino-Pak envoys, academicians vow to boost ties

Bridging the gap between academicians, experts, and diplomats in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Pakistan, a video conference was held at Quanshan Campus of Jiangsu Normal University to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Talking on the occasion Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque said that Pakistan-China friendship was nurtured by the successive generations of leaders and people of the two countries and has withstood the test of time.

He further said that in recent years a special focus has been placed on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties. Multifaceted cooperation with China was revitalized with the launch of CPEC which is the friendship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.”CPEC has contributed immensely to Pakistan’s national development by upgrading transport and communication networks, eliminating energy crisis and developing the Gwadar port”, he mentioned.

Moin remarks CPEC has now focused on deepening our cooperation on industrialization, social-economic development, agricultural revitalization, and poverty alleviation.”We are trying to expand our bilateral cultural exchanges and bringing the people of two countries together. This year, the two countries are celebrating the 70 years of diplomatic ties and we have organized around 140 events.

The focus has been endured cultural & education ties and people to people exchanges during these events,” the ambassador added.

Professor Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi from Pakistan Study Centre Punjab University said that the relationships have been established on the basis of mutual trust, cooperation and harmony and Pakistan should learn from Chinese experience especially since China has established its worldwide recognition in poverty alleviation by bringing millions of its population out of the vicious cycle of poverty.”We believe that through increased technology sharing and joint ventures we can benefit from the true spirit of mutual friendship. Focusing more on cultural and educational relationships especially the art and literature is need of the hour,” he added.

He further said that China has offered a quite good number of scholarships to Pakistani students and the number of Pakistani students studying in China has reached 30,000.

Similarly, Chinese students are studying in Pakistan especially at Punjab University at Ph.D. levels, and learning Urdu and regional languages, which will go long way in cementing the cultural relationships but also will be of greater help on the economic side.

The academicians, experts, and diplomats vowed that CPEC is an important project which helped Pakistan progress in all kinds of life especially in economic and education sectors, and enrichment of cooperation by win-win Chinese model will result in well connected, integrated region of shared destiny, harmony and development.