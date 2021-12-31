Govt cuts price of LPG as New Year’s gift for people

The federal government reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs5.90 per kg for the next month. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(Ogra) issued a notification that said, It will now be available at Rs196.67 per kg from January 1, 2022.

The price of a domestic cylinder of 11.8kg has been reduced by Rs105 and will be sold at Rs2.320.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said after launching a health insurance scheme for Punjab, the government has also reduced the price of LPG as a New Year’s gift for the people.

صحت کارڈ کے بعد حکومت نے نئے سال کے تحفے کے طور پر ایل پی جی کی فی کلو قیمت میں چھ روپے تک فی کلو کمی کر دی ہے اس سے ملک کی 72% آبادی جو پائپ گیس سے محروم ہے اس کو براہ راست فائدہ ہو گا ، آئندہ سال میں توانائ اور کھانے پینے کی اشیاء کی قیمتوں میں واضع کمی دیکھنے میں آئے گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 31, 2021

“The reduction will directly benefit 72% of the country’s population who are deprived of piped gas. The coming year will see a sharp decline in energy and food prices,” he added.

With the start of winter, the shortage of piped gas supply from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) network has forced the citizens to start using LPG. Residents of areas affected by gas load-shedding say that the use of LPG has led to a 10-fold increase in gas prices. Gas load-shedding is making it more difficult to cope with inflation.