Ex-India captain Ganguly tests negative for Omicron, discharged

“He expressed his desire to go home after he tested negative for the Omicron variant,” the doctor told AFP.

“Ganguly received an ‘antibody cocktail therapy’ as part of his treatment,” said his brother Snehasish while talking to AFP.

“Sourav is resting at home,” he said.

One of India’s most popular players ever and the head of the country’s cricket board, Ganguly was twice admitted to hospital earlier this year with chest pain and underwent an angioplasty.

India, where COVID infection numbers have fallen sharply since a devastating surge in April and May, has so far confirmed 1,270 Omicron cases.