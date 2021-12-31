Govt procures Corona vaccines worth Rs 250bln: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday said that the federal government has procured corona vaccines worth Rs 250 billion, to make this massive drive possible.

On his official twitter handle, Asad Umar who is also Chairman National Command and Control Center (NCOC) said that the vaccine procurement 100% done by the government, which provided free vaccine to all citizen regardless of which province they live in. The minister added that among the federating units Islamabad leads with 77% fully vaccinated.

Punjab was followed by 51%, Gilgit Baltistan by 46%, Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 45%, Baluchistan 42%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41%, and Sindh 37%. “Of the total eligible population 46% was fully vaccinated and 63% has received at least one dose”, he added.