Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts major cities of KP

Another earthquake tremors have jolted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities of Swat, Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Hazaraand and their surrounding areas, reported Daily Times.

The magnitude of 5.8 earthquake struck the region and frightened the people who came out of their houses in panic.

It had a depth of 180 kilometres with the epicentre in the Afghan-Tajik border, the monitoring centre said.

The tremors which jolted Swat and Mingora were strong than those which hit Lower Dir.

Earlier on Tuesday, twin earthquakes struck Gilgit Baltistan within eight minutes of each other injuring a few people. There were reports of some damage in the Rondhu area of Gilgit Baltistan. A woman and a security guard were also injured in the quakes.