PM directs effective action against miscreants, land grabbers in Punjab

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab administration to take effective measures against the miscreants, land grabbers as well as hoarders.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his day-long visit to Lahore, also called for taking steps for immediate and easy service delivery to the common man in the province.

The meeting also marked the discussion on civil administration as well as the law and order.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali also attended the meeting.