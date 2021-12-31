FIA detains four human traffickers from Peshawar  

PESHAWAR: On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) human trafficking cell apprehended four human traffickers from Peshawar involved in assisting people to cross the Pak-Afghan illegally, Daily Times reported.

The FIA team raided Jhangi Muhallah Bazar located in Peshawar’s Qissa Khuwani and detained four suspects involved in human trafficking.

Fake stamps of the Afghan Interior Ministry, Immigration and Education department along with marriage certificates were seized from the possession of the arrested people, the FIA team said.

The Federal Investigation Agency officials maintained that suspects were producing fake immigration documents when the raid was conducted. The arrested were helping people to cross the Pak-Afghan border illegally, they added.

It has been informed by the FIA that three of the arrested are Pakistan nationals and residents of Peshawar, while the fourth one is an Afghan national.

Separately, the Federal Investigation Agency arrested two Individual Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers earlier this year for allegedly illegally assisting a foreign national in obtaining a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Assistant Director Hamad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan were arrested by the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Wing.

According to sources familiar with the situation, a 46-year-old foreigner named Javed obtained a national identity card from NADRA with the help of Hamad Hussain.