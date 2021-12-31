President house will remain open for public on Jan 01

ISLAMABAD: The President House would remain open to the public on January 1 despite stringent limitations on COVID SOPs and bringing electronic devices, Daily Times reported.

The President House [Aiwan-e-Sadar] will be open to the public on January 1 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, according to details.

Visitors must enter by the southern gate and wear a facemask, as well as have a complete COVID vaccine, which will be verified through a vaccination certificate.

No electronic gadgets or mobile cameras will be permitted inside the President’s residence.

This is not the first time it will be open to the general public; since 2018, it has been open to the public for a day every year.

People from different segments of society visited the different sections of Aiwan-e-Sadr last year and hailed the government’s decision to open the key state buildings for them.

The current government has opened key state-owned buildings, including the palatial Governor Houses of the provinces, to the public in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision a Soon after taking office, Prime Minister Khan promised that the public will have access to these priceless government assets.

It’s worth noting that the Prime Minister House is also being converted into a cutting-edge educational facility.

In December of last year, a ceremony was organized in Islamabad to commemorate the turning of the PM House into “Islamabad National University.”