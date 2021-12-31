Boy shot at for ignoring police signal to stop in Rawalpindi

A young man was badly hurt when police opened fire on his car after he failed to stop at a checkpoint in Rawalpindi’s Gulshan Dadan Khan neighbourhood for routine checks.

According to police, the teen seemed to be drunk and two other guys who were travelling with him and are now in arrest were also drunk.

20-year-old Haider Iftikhar was taken to Holy Family Hospital after receiving bullets in his leg and abdomen. After an operation, a bullet was extracted from his leg.

After registering a case against the cops stationed at the checkpoint set up within the New Town police station’s boundaries, police detained them on the complaint of the youth’s brother, who said he learned about the incident from Haider’s acquaintances.

The FIR states, “Actually, my brother did not flee but was about to park the car on the side of the road when the police opened fire on him.”