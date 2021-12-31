Two labourers shot dead upon resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Two labourers were shot dead by robbers while resisting a robbery near Karachi’s Teacher Society at Superhighway on Friday.

Two young men were killed in a firing incident that took place near Jamali Bridge at Superhighway Karachi.

According to police, the victims were identified as 25-year-old Mumtaz and 22-year-old Salman Ali. Both the dead got married recently.

Police say the labourers who died had a new 125 motorbike.

Abdul Rashid, a third youth who survived the firing, told police in a statement that they were returning after completing the painting work on a motorbike when four suspects surrounded them on two motorbikes and pointed weapons at them.

Rashid said after being asked to stop by the robbers, they were parking the bike near a hotel but the robbers thought that they were fleeing and opened fire.

The young man said that he sought help from the people but no one came to his aid and two friends lost their lives. Meanwhile, a case of the incident has been registered at the Sachal police station. The police said that the labourers were targeted when they were returning home after finishing their work at Ghazi Goth.

The police said the attackers were seeming like Afghan nationals according to the initial reports, while the search for the killers has begun.