Nepra reduces electricity tariff by 99 paisas per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted a 99 paisa per unit drop in electricity cost on Friday.

The approval was granted in conjunction with a change in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

Nepra announced its decision on Friday and transmitted it to the federal government for notification.

The three-month power pricing relief, which will take effect on December 1, will save the public Rs22.45 billion.

Nepra had delayed its decision on a plea from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for an increase in energy pricing of Rs4.33 per unit a few days earlier. During Nepra’s hearing on Wednesday, the CPPA request was brought up.

CPPA had submitted its request in connection with November 2021 monthly fuel adjustment expenses. Consumers will bear an additional burden of 29 billion rupees as a result of the rate increase.